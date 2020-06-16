Rolland J. Phillips, Jr., 63, Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:45 p.m. in his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Jeff Zigler officiating. Burial will follow in Carmel Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday and from noon-1 p.m. Thursday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. The ACME Lodge #83 F&AM will conduct a memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral chapel.
