Roland Kaiser, 94 of Wanatah passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. He was born Sept. 20, 1925, at home in Crown Point to George and Emma (Beneake) Kaiser. Roland made his career as a lifelong farmer, and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wanatah. Roland was exceptionally devoted to farming, church, and family. He will be remembered as a true gentleman, who had a polite and kind manner about him. Roland will be dearly missed.
On Sept. 22, 1943, in the farmhouse, Roland married Alyce Fieler, who preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by their children, Diane Michaels of Wanatah, Darrell (Sue) Kaiser of Union Mills, Phil (Pat) Kaiser of Westville, Larry (Cindy) Kaiser of LaCrosse; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Kaiser; 12 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and brother, Virgil Kaiser. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, David and Roland; sister, Dorothy; and son-in-law, Jim Michaels.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Wanatah Funeral Chapel, 309 N. Main St., Wanatah. The funeral will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 15496 S. 900 W., Wanatah, with additional visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
