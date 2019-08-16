Roger Schlaak March 4, 1926 - Aug. 14, 2019

Roger Schlaak, 93, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. in Rittenhouse Senior Living of Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Pastor William Fine officiating. Private family burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-11 a.m. in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born March 4, 1926, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Albert and Clara (Schendel) Schlaak. On April 24, 1948, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Leona Heisman who survives Michigan City, Indiana; Also surviving are three daughters, Carol (Terry) Weiler of Michigan City, Indiana, Jan (John) Skierkowski of Lafayette, Indiana and Elaine Criswell of Michigan City, Indiana; six grandchildren, Katy (Brad) Thompson, Erik (Erica) Weiler, Jenna (Kyle) Wargo, Jacob (Ashley) Skierkowski, Sara Criswell and Alex Criswell; seven great-grandchildren, Allison, Kegan, Tatum, Evelyn, Anna, Emelia and Amaya; brother, Russell Schlaak and former son-in-law, Barry Criswell both of Michigan City, Indiana; He was preceded in death by two brothers, Willis and Richard Schlaak and a sister, Janice Tomey.
Roger retired after 40 years of service with Coca Cola Co, Portage, Indiana as vending service manager. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. He served in the US Navy during W.W.II and was a member of the V.F.W. 2536 and John Franklin Miller American Legion Post 37, Michigan City, Indiana. His family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Rittenhouse Senior Living of Michigan City staff and Heart to Heart Hospice especially nurse Krista.
Contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ 101 St. John Road Michigan City, IN 46360 or to Heart to Heart Hospice, 402 Wall St., #22, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.