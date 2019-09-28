Roger N. "Bud" Lower Dec. 6, 1958 - Sept. 26, 2019

Roger N. “Bud” Lower, 60, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Roger was born Dec. 6, 1958, in La Porte, Indiana, to Norman and Betty (Wilhelm) Lower.
On May 2, 1984 Roger married Venna Combs who survives.
Roger had worked at Teledyne, Mike’s Smoke Shop and sold produce at the Wildwood Flee Market. Roger loved to fish, hunt and play monopoly with his niece and nephews.
Roger is survived by his wife, Venna; two step-sons, Jeff (Elaine Kuta) Harrison of La Porte, Indiana and Mark (Tracy) Harrison of Salem Heights, Indiana; three step-grandchildren, Sarah Harrison, Hannah Harrison, and Megan Fritch; five step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Norma (Donald) Pennington of La Porte, Indiana; three brothers, Michael (Cindy) Lower of La Porte, Indiana, George Wilson of La Porte, Indiana, and Robert (Joyce) Wilson of Kingsford Heights, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry Wilson and Jerry Wilson; and sister in law, Theresa Wilson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. Cremation has taken place.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
