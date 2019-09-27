Rodney E. Mullins Feb. 7, 1954-Sept. 16, 2019

Rodney Mullins, 65, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away Sept. 16, 2019. Rodney was born in Michigan City on Feb. 7, 1954, to Mildred (Coots) and Earl Mullins. He graduated from Elston Senior High School, and he worked and retired in Phoenix.
He leaves his wife of many years Geraldine (Gerry) Unger Mullins of Phoenix, Arizona. He is also survived by his father Earl Mullins of Michigan City; daughter Kyrie (Kevin) Hughes of Maricopa, Arizona; daughter Sahra (Joseph) Wheatley of New River, Arizona; Jessica Stern of Bossier City, Louisiana, Jake Stern; step children Ryan (Nicole) Talbutt of Clearwater, Florida; and Melissa (Brandon) Gallegos of Spring, Texas. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Chloe Hughes and Caydon Hughes, Cameron and Cooper Wheatley, their three foster siblings, Kegan, Avery and Aiden Talbutt, and Adelyn Gallegos. He is also survived by nieces Courtney and Amanda, and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Mullins, and mother.
Rodney was a voracious reader and lifelong lover of music. He played masterful guitar and spent some years in his youth touring with his rock bands.
A celebration of life will be held at Harvest Time Church of God, 4697 W U.S. 20, La Porte IN 46350, on Oct. 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. CST.
