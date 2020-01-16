Robert (Rob) C. Connors Oct. 22, 1967 - Jan. 13, 2020

Robert (Rob) C. Connors, 52, of New Carlisle, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
He was born in Mishawaka, Indiana, on Oct. 22, 1967, to John and Janice (Wireman) Connors. Robert was preceded in death by his father, John.
On Oct. 5, 2015, he married Tricia Hayden, who survives.
Robert is also survived by one son, Matthew Connors of New Carlisle, Indiana; his grandmother, Eva Sult of South Bend, Indiana; one step-son, Joshua Cassel of Mishawaka, Indiana; one step daughter, Paige Cassel of South Bend, Indiana; one grandchild, Wyatt Cassel of New Carlisle, Indiana; one sister, Angela (Thomas) Eggleston of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; and one brother, John (Bronnie) Connors of Roanoke, Indiana. Other survivors include Robert's mother-in-law, Patricia Pinckert of Mishawaka, Indiana; father-in-law, Jack (Connie) Hayden of South Bend, Indiana; and his beloved cats, Sylvester and Elsa.
Rob lit up the room when he would walk in, usually 15 minutes late. If you were having a bad day, he always knew what to say to make it better. He loved Penn State Football, Walt Disney World and spending time with his family and friends, but most of all, he loved God. He enjoyed listening to various religious programs while he was driving his semi at work for Alpha Baking Co. or on the weekends out and about with his wife. His favorite group was Hillsong Worship. He also enjoyed going to Christian concerts with his wife. His favorite movie was Courageous with Alex Kendrick, who was his favorite actor. Rob was so proud of his son Matthew and could not wait to attend his graduation from The Kelly School of Business at I U Bloomington in May of 2020.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN 46628 from 4-8 p.m. EST. A memorial funeral service will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ Chapel Church, 3402 Locust Road, South Bend, IN 46614.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Chapel for Feeding the Nations or to New Carlisle Animal Clinic in Robert's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.