Robert Lee Hurt Sr. age 87, formerly of Gary, Indiana, and a resident of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Dec. 7,2019.
Robert Lee attended Roosevelt High School and was employed at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Steel Mill. Robert was also a veteran in the United States Army and Pastor of New Covenant Outreach Ministries for 32 Years.
He leaves to cherish his memories four sons Robert Hurt, Jr., Jeffery L. Hurt Sr., Dwayne (Dedra) Hurt, Byron Hurt Sr., one daughter Ronetta (Gary) Neal, two brothers Steve (Callie) Hurt, Johnny B. (Delores) Hurt three sisters Delores (Curtis) Bones, Imogene Macon and Aretha (Eric) Brown, also a host grandchildren relatives and friends.
All services Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Wake 9 a.m. Funeral 11 a.m. at Love Feast COGIC 2456 Chase St., Gary, Indiana.
Professional Services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home. Burial Evergreen Memorial Hobart, Indiana.
