Robert L. Wiencek Feb. 2, 1939 - July 15, 2019

Robert L. Wiencek, 80, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in Life Care Center of Michigan City.
A celebration of life gathering will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born Feb. 2, 1939, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Walter and Mary Wiencek. On Nov. 17, 1984, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Ramona Drake, who preceded him on Sept. 26, 2016.
Surviving are three sons, Ryan Wiencek of Michigan City, Indiana, and John Shurley and Ron Shurley of La Porte, Indiana; daughter, Hope Dusza of Trail Creek, Indiana; grandchild, Zeth Shurley; and two brothers, Larry (Lavonne) Wiencek and Walter "Bud" Wiencek.
Robert was a self-employed carpenter and a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed working.
Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.