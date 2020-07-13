Robert L. Smith Jr., 46, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 4:06 p.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 and from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
