Robert L. "Bob" Kuta Dec. 9, 1935 - June 29, 2019

Robert L. “Bob” Kuta, 83, of Marysville, died peacefully Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus surrounded by his family following a lengthy illness with Parkinson’s disease.
Throughout Bob’s life, he was an avid water skier and dance skater. He was an active member of the Marysville YMCA, a die-hard Chicago Cubs and Bears fan along with Notre Dame. He also loved inline skating and loved traveling to Disney World where he even competed in the inaugural inline skating marathon where he placed 3rd in his age group. Bob retired from the Transportation Research Center in East Liberty as a computer programming manager. He dedicated his life to working with the youth from Cub Scouts to coaching baseball and speed skating. He was a proud veteran serving in the United States Navy.
Bob was born Dec. 9, 1935, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Lawrence A. and Genevieve Pawlik Kuta. He was also preceded in death by a brother Richard Kuta.
He is survived by his wife Carroll D. Kellar Kuta, whom he married Aug. 18, 1990; sons Brian (Koleen) Kuta of Colfax, Illinois, David (Meg) Kuta of Westerville; a step daughter, Bonnetta (Hector) Nicasio of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren, Daniel (Heather) Kuta, Elizabeth “Liz” Kuta, Rachel Kuta; step grandson, Antonio Nicasio; a great-grandson, Bradley Robert Kuta; sisters, Gloria Jean Rodgers of Tennessee, Cindy Stockton of South Bend, Indiana, Lori Culp of Herndon, Virginia; his former wife of 25 years, Nancy Kuta; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 311 E. 6th St., Marysville, Ohio with Rev. Barry Scott officiating. Inurnment will be held privately at Oakdale Cemetery. The Union County Honor Guard will provide full military honors following the service at the church. A fellowship luncheon in Cana Hall will follow the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Union County YMCA in care of Ingram Funeral Home, who is completing arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com.
