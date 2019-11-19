Robert John Wilson Jan. 31, 1941 - Nov. 16, 2019

Robert John Wilson, 78, of La Porte, passed away at his home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Robert was born on Jan. 31, 1941, in Gary, Indiana, to John and Betty (Williams) Wilson.
On Jan. 6, 1968, in Ogden Dunes, Indiana, he married Cheryl Ann Wilson who survives. Also surviving are his children, Michael Wilson and Jennifer Massengill; five grandsons, Evan, Tyler and Alex Massengill, Noah and Atticus Wilson; siblings, Paul (Mary) Wilson, Nancy (David) Smenyak, and Carole (Alan) Mumaw; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded by his parents and son-in-law, Brian Massengill.
Robert was a mathematics teacher for 33 years. He enjoyed watching the Cubs and IU Basketball, bird watching, and spending time with his grandsons and family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Jeff Smenyak officiating. Burial will follow at Pinhook Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Christadelphian Bible Mission of the Americas, CBMA.net or Agape in Action, agapeinaction.com.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
