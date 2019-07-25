Robert J. Taylor, 87, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away July 23, 2019, at La Porte Hospital.
He was born on Oct. 27, 1931, in La Porte to the late Daniel and Anna Taylor. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Garrison and Lucille Shinabarger; and his brothers, Jack and Bill “William” Taylor.
Robert was a 1950 graduate of La Porte High School and attended Purdue for one year.
On March 2, 1952, he was united in marriage at the Rolling Prairie Methodist Church to Marilyn Jones, whom survives. Following his marriage Robert served in the Army from 1952-1954 in Korea. He was employed for 40 years as a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service.
Robert and Marilyn have been longtime members of the La Porte First United Methodist Church where they were volunteer gardeners, shrub trimmers and many other tasks to help keep up the church property. Their love for dancing led to 30 years of International Folk Dancing under the Weinstocks.
Robert is survived by his wife Marilyn; two children, Christine Behr of Granger and Jon Taylor of Mishawaka; three granddaughters, Brittany (Ryan) Lowe of Gilbert, Arizona, Ashley (Tim) Jamriska of Fishers, Indiana, and Gabrielle Behr of Carmel, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Brennan, Declan and Charlotte.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration will take place at the First United Methodist Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the La Porte First United Methodist Church Roof Fund.
Online condolences can be made at: haverstockfuneralhome.com.
