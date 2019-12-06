Robert J. Murray Nov. 13, 1941 - Dec. 3, 2019

Robert J. Murray, 78, of Michigan City passed away Dec. 3, 2019, at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso after a brief illness. He was born in Michigan City on Nov. 13, 1941, to the late Robert W. and Gertrude (Fischer) Murray.
On Jan. 21, 1967, he was married to Virginia Uebler at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She survives, as do children, David Murray (Maureen) of Chesterton, Indiana, and Susan Murray (Mike VanArkel) of Michigan City; two grandchildren, Michael Helget and Virginia Murray of Chesterton, Indiana; sister, Kathryn L. Murray of Michigan City; uncle, Richard Fischer; sister-in-law, Dorthy Krueger; nephews, Tom and John Kruger; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Robert was a graduate of St. Paul Lutheran School, Elston Sr. High School and Valparaiso Technical Institute. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam during the war. After earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Engineering, he was employed as a Project Engineer by Raytheon Learning Systems (Dage-Bell) and Visual Educom Inc. From 1978 until retirement in 2006, he taught Electronics & Computer Networking at the Gary Career Center.
He was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, having served on the Council and as President many times. He served in a leadership role on the last major renovation to the Church School. Many Christmas Concerts and other events were recorded by Robert and he produced two records of St. Paul musical groups.
Some of his many memberships included the Audio Engineering Society, the Acoustical Society of America and the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering. He also served on the Board of the Ecumenical Cable Access Channel for more than 25 years.
Visitation will be held at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360 on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 818 Franklin St, Michigan City, Indiana, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Reshan officiating. Visitation at the church will start at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Robert may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. 219-874-4214.
