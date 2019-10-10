Robert D. Kinney Dec. 22, 1943 - Oct. 7, 2019

Robert D. Kinney, age 75, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Franciscan Health Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1943, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Duane and Hazel (James) Kinney, who preceded him in death.
Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean (Seppyes) Kinney; children, Tammy (Brian) Shoemaker and Denise Wahl; grandchildren, Andy Kinney, Bronwyn Kinney, Natalie (Scott) Grzybowski, Jamie (Matthew) Clemans and Kaleb Wahl; brother, Chuck (Ruth) Kinney; brother-in-law, John (Faye) Seppyes; sister-in-law, Jenny (Richard) Ring; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by son, Robert D. Kinney Jr.; brothers, Howard and John Kinney; and sisters, Mary Lou Blanchard and Joyce Kinney.
Bob was a member of Springville Community Church. He was retired from Hayes as a welder and opened Rust-Free Sandblasting, which he owned and operated for many years. Bob enjoyed the outdoors and took pride in maintaining his yard and garden, producing the best beef steak tomatoes and pumpkins. Bob had numerous dogs including his beloved “Skipper.” Bob loved his family and church family and always was able to lend others a helping hand.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 4 p.m. with Pastor Kurt Feneley of Springville Community Church officiating.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Robert may be given to Springville Community Church.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
