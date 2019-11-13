Robert D. Cavanaugh Sept. 29, 1958 - Nov. 9, 2019

On Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, Robert D. Cavanaugh passed away at the age of 61.
He was born on Sept. 29, 1958 and was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana. Robert was known to his friends and family as Bob. Bob was a father, grandfather, son, brother and great friend. He was an Army veteran and a Union Electrician with IBEW local 531. Bob was a hard worker who liked to stay busy and was always reading. He loved history, the beach, baseball and most of all his family. He had a good sense of humor and would never think twice about helping a friend.
He is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Cavanaugh, step-father Ronald Ballard, many uncles and aunts. He is survived by his mother Sharon (Greene) Ballard, daughters Renae (Mike) Micchia and Amanda Cavanaugh, grandchildren Blake, Kaydin, Alina, Enzo and Talia, siblings Susan (Peter) Rahm, Kathryn Schultz, Jacquelyn (Douglas) Stephens and David (Susan) Jenkins, step-parents Bill and RuthAnn Jenkins, ex-wife Kelly Cavanaugh, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as cousins.
Memorial services will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home. A time of remembrance will be held on Friday from 3-6 p.m at the funeral home.
