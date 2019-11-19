Robert Charles Dabagia April 27, 1938 - Nov. 12, 2019

Robert Charles Dabagia, born April 27, 1938, to the late Fire Captain George M. and Mary (Eaise) Dabagia, passed away Nov. 12, 2019 from pancreatic cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy (Kramer) Dabagia, son Robert Jr. (Kimberly), daughter Elizabeth (Stuart) Krause, six grandsons, and brothers Milton D. (Susan) Dabagia and Lee W. Dabagia, nieces, nephews and many cousins. Predeceasing Bob were his infant son William, sisters Zina Lee Dabagia, Louise F. Dabagia and brother Norman A. Dabagia.
Bob was born in Michigan City and graduated from Elston High School in 1956, then attended Indiana University where he was class president of his freshman, sophomore and senior years, president of Sigma Nu fraternity and life member of the IU Alumni Association. After graduation in 1960, he was employed by Northern Trust Company in Chicago where he was a Vice President then took a position as Executive vice President at the Bank of California. He returned to Michigan City in 1980 to become Chairman, President and CEO of Citizens Bank of Michigan City and ultimately Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Horizon Bank and Horizon Bancorp when he retired in 2013.
Bob had numerous professional associations serving as a member of the American Institute of Banking as a faculty member, Indiana Bankers Association Board of Directors, Northwest Indiana Forum Board of Directors to name a few. He was also active in community service on the board of trustees for Memorial and St. Anthony’s Hospitals, Michigan City Redevelopment Corp., Chairman of MC Chamber of Commerce Board, Michigan City Port Authority Board of Directors, and President of the Tanber-Blair Foundation. The list of leadership positions and organizations is extensive and far from all inclusive.
A private Celebration of Life Memorial with be held at a later date.
