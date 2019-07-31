Robert Budak April 22, 1932 - July 27, 2019

Robert "Bob" Budak, 87, of Michigan City, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Michigan City on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A memorial mass celebrating his life will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church with Rev. Jordan Fetcko, officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later date. A time of remembrance will be held on Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the Legacy Center at Queen of All Saints Church.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Bob was born April 22, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Michael and Katherine Budak.
On May 12, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois, he married Anne M. Janecke who passed away on Nov. 1, 2002.
Surviving are three sons, Stephen (Sheila) Budak and Mark (Pamela) Budak both of Michigan City and Robert (Melissa) Budak of Angola, Indiana; four daughters, Mary Vernon of Michigan City, Jeanne (Mike) Jasper of Sawyer, Michigan, Donna Bauer of Indianapolis and Meg (Thomas) Compton of Park Ridge, Illinois; 24 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Esther Yardley of St. Joseph, Michigan; two sister-in-laws, Mary Kay Budak and Christine Budak; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and James Budak.
Bob is the retired owner of Budak Printing, and he also worked at Allis Chalmers, was a Sgt. at Westville Correctional and did maintenance for Queen of All Saints Parish. He also was the first mate for Captain Mike Hampel on his charter fishing boat.
He was a member of the Michigan City Senior Center and was honored as a veteran of the Korean War with taking the Honor Flight out of Chicago last year. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be made to the Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Road Suite 310, Rosemont, Illinois 60018.
