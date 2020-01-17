Robert "Bob" Louis Cook Sr. May 17, 1948 - Jan. 14, 2020

Robert “Bob” Louis Cook Sr., 71, of Kingsford Heights, passed away unexpectedly at 3:57 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at La Porte Hospital.
He was born May 17, 1948, in Rockford, Illinois, to Louis L. and Eileen Gertrude (Vetterneck) Alexander.
Bob served his country in the United States Army. He retired from truck driving in 1995. He was member of the Lac du Flambeau Tribe, Wisconsin and the American Legion Post 434, Kingsford Heights. He was a mechanic who was a car enthusiast. Bob enjoyed hunting and spending time at his tribe’s reservation. His dog, Mary Jo, was his whole life.
Surviving are his six children, Tina (Rick) Sexton, April (Troy) Lantz, Robert Cook Jr., Terry (Kristen) Cook, Jason Cook and Nick (Amber) Cook; one sister, Judy Gilgan; 10 grandchildren, Autumn (Francis), Eric, Justyn, Madilyn, Carson, Collin, Alora, Addison, Zachary and Camille; four great-grandchildren, Ikaika, Kalaela’i, Kailani and Noah.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one granddaughter, Mykenzi; one brother, Tom Cook; four sisters, Lois Smith, Jerrie Travis, Marylou Moore and Verona Johnson.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
