Robert Allen Rehlander, 71, of Noblesville, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on Feb. 5, 1949 to the late Floyd and Evelyn (Beron) Rehlander in La Porte, Indiana.
Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired after 32 years with the La Porte County Herald-Argus newspaper. Bob was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, loved riding his bicycle and coached little league baseball. He was feisty, had a great sense of humor, and loved storytelling. Most of all, Bob was a supportive father and grandfather who dearly loved his grandchildren and never missed one of their events or games.
