Robert Alan Vorel, 68, died at his home on Jan. 4, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Michigan.
Bob was born on Jan. 15, 1951 to the late Frank and Bessie (Pokorny) Vorel. He was a New Buffalo resident throughout his school years. Bob celebrated his talent for color, texture, and interior design in different areas of the United States. From Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta and returning to his roots in New Buffalo his style made everything a little more beautiful. He loved the beach spending many summers along the shores of Lake Michigan. Bob was preceded in death by his mother Bessie, father Frank, brothers Butch and Melvin. He is survived by his nephew Doug Vorel and many cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m., at St. John United Church of Christ, with Pastor John Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo. Visitation precedes the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com
