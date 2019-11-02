Rob Randall Rinehart June 18, 1936 - Oct. 30, 2019

Rob Randall Rinehart, 83, of Monticello, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at White Oak Health Campus.
He was born on June 18, 1936, in Michigan City, to the late Lawrence Tipton and Kathleen (Price) Rinehart. On Oct. 5, 1957 he married Carol Jean Jaroch at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Michigan City and she survives.
Rob was confirmed and baptized in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Michigan City and was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Monticello.
He was a 1955 graduate of Elston High School in Michigan City. Following High School Rob joined the United States Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Aucilla. After his military service he attended and graduated from Purdue University. He worked as a Design engineer beginning his engineering career at Clark Equipment in Michigan City and worked for various trailer manufacturers until retiring from Alloy Custom Products in Delphi.
Rob was a train fanatic and collected trains as well as Boy Scout memorabilia.
He was a member of the Midstates Jeepster Association, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, and volunteered time at the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum in North Judson.
Rob was a decorated Boy Scout for over 70 years earning the highest honor of the Silver Beaver Award. His greatest achievement and enjoyment came from being a Scout Master. Rob cherished time spent with his loving wife, family and friends, but most especially, time spent with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by his children, Jean Ann (Michael) Bixler of Battle Creek, Michigan, Jeff (Ann) Rinehart of Oklahoma, Patricia (Phillip) Miller of Fort Wayne, and Carrie Rinehart (companion, Keith Snowberger) of Buck Creek; grandchildren, Maggie (Kyle) Campbell, Greggory Bixler, Christopher Tipsword, Kristy (Michael) Buckner, Kayla Rinehart, Victoria Miller and Kristine Miller; and great-grandchildren, Spencer, Breanna, Severous and Rylie.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Rinehart.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello with Rev. Jim Steffens officiating. Military rites will be rendered promptly at 3 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum in North Judson, Indiana. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com
