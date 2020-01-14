Rita Ann Ellenwine Sept. 3, 1948 - Jan. 13, 2020

Rita Ann Ellenwine, 71, of Three Oaks, Michigan, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family.
Rita was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on Sept. 3, 1948 to Warnie Charles and Lois Gene (Johnson) Adkins.
On June 1, 1968 in La Porte, she married Alvie Frank Ellenwine Jr., who preceded her in death on July 28, 2015. Surviving are her children, Tamra (David) Miller of Three Oaks, Michigan, Alvie C. (Kristin) Ellenwine of Rolling Prairie, and Marla (Rob) Shail of New Carlisle; seven grandchildren, Seth Shail, Noah Shail, Alvie A. (Sarah) Ellenwine, Bronson Ellenwine, Drake Ellenwine, Elin Boklund and Eric Boklund III; siblings, Kay (James) Engle of La Porte, Sharon (Dean) Heise of La Porte, Keith Adkins of New Carlisle, and Jeff (Brenda) Adkins of Rolling Prairie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Dustin Ellenwine; and sister-in-law, Linda Adkins.
Rita was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Rita enjoyed gardening and sewing. Most importantly, she enjoyed taking care of her family.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. (EST) on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at St. Mary Of The Assumption Catholic Church, 28 W. Ash St., Three Oaks, Michigan.
A time of visitation will be held from 1 p.m. (EST) until the time of the service on Friday at the church. Burial will take place following the service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Three Oaks, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Ln., St. Joseph, MI 49085.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.