Richard P. Grott, 79, of Union Mills passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
He was born July 14, 1940, in Michigan City, to Lawrence and Cecelia (Timm) Grott, graduated from Union Mills High School and served proudly with the U.S. Army in Germany. Richard made his career with Hopper’s in Hanna as a woodworker for many years. In his leisure time he enjoyed his HO model trains and creating heirlooms of his own utilizing his woodcrafting skills.
