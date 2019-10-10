Richard Lee Sullivan Sr. May 8, 1932 - Oct. 8, 2019

Richard Sullivan Sr., 87, of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana.
He was born May 8, 1932, in Tolleston, Indiana, the son of Loren Sullivan and Vona (Davis) Sullivan.
Richard enjoyed working Security for NIPSCO and driving for State Highway and as a taxi driver. Richard enjoyed spending time with family and grandkids. He also enjoyed yard work, playing games on the computer and spending time outside. Richard loved watching military and western movies and TV shows especially with John Wayne. Richard loved his dog "Chinky."
On July 8, 1953, he married Emma Sullivan, who preceded him in death Feb. 11, 2007.
He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte (Vincent) Caitlin of La Porte, Indiana; son, Joseph (Lilly) Sullivan of Hobart, Indiana; sister, Joyce Dagdus of Nybo, Kentucky; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife Emma; three sons, Loren Sullivan and Bobby Sullivan, and Bobby Sullivan; and an uncle, Lawrence Sullivan.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A life celebration will be held at 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Lamb's Chapel United Methodist Church located at 600 N. Fail Road La Porte, Indiana, with Pastor Jay Loucks officiating. A reception is to follow after the memorial service. Cremation has taken place.
Memorial contributions may be made to any Diabetes Foundation.
