Richard Lee Neville April 27, 1935 - Jan. 14, 2020

Richard Lee Neville, 84, Dunlap, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at 8:39 p.m. in Unity Point Methodist Hospital, Peoria, Illinois.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery with full military services conducted by the American Legion Skwiat Post 451 and the V.F.W. #2536. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m,. Tuesday and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. The St. Joseph Young Men's Society will recite the Rosary at 5:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service conducted at 6 p.m. by the American Legion Skwiat Post 451 and the V.F.W. 2536, both Tuesday in the funeral chapel. A full Memorial Mass will be scheduled at St. Thomas Church, Peoria Heights, Illinois on a future date.
He was born April 27, 1935, in Buckhannon, West Virginia, to the late Karl and Eleanor (Robson) Neville, and was raised in Morgantown, West Virginia. On July 14, 1962, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Sandra S. Kintzele who survives in Dunlap, Illinois.
Also surviving are Richard Lawrence Neville of Peoria, Illinois; Elizabeth Ann (Neville) Blackaby of Dunlap, Illinois; and Christopher Robson (Kristina) Neville of Canton, Illinois; six grandchildren, Brandon Neville, Jonathon Neville, T.J. Blackaby, Andrew Blackaby, Charles Neville and Isabelle Neville; and his brother, Robert (Phyllis) Neville of Michigan City, Indiana. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Neville.
Richard was a graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in Industrial Engineering and had worked at National Steel, Portage, Indiana, Keystone Wire & Steel, Bartonville, Illinois, and as the manager of operations at Expert Resource Company, Peoria, Illinois. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War era. Richard was a former member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Michigan City, Indiana where he was involved in aspects of the church to include parish council and was former director of the CYO of Michigan City. He also participated in the Moose Family Center 980. He was a 40 year member of the St. Joseph Young Men's Society and American Legion Skwiat Post 451. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, including the St. Thomas Men's Club in Peoria Heights, Illinois. He was a past president of the Chillicothe Illinois Rotary Club. This past October, Richard was part of the Greater Peoria Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., honoring veterans and their service. In addition to his family and dear friends, Richard loved his West Virginia Mountaineers, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Chicago Cubbies.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Renaissance Campaign, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360. In Peoria, contributions may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, Illinois 61601 or the Peoria Notre Dame High School Scholarship Fund, 5105 N. Sherdian Road, Peoria, IL 61614.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.