Richard Kaminski, 84, of Michigan City passed away peacefully at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Aperion Care - The Arbors, Michigan City.
He was born Dec. 17, 1935, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Stanley and Virginia (Piqsezky) Kaminski.
Richard retired as a pattern maker from Weil-McLain. He was a lifetime member of the St. Joseph Young Men’s Society, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge and F.O.P, Michigan City.
Surviving are his three daughters, Gail (David) Pelham and Beth (Randy) Childress, both of Michigan City, and Trish Kaminski of Westville; one brother, William Kaminski of Michigan City; two grandsons, Zach and Greg Pelham; and two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Lily Pelham.
Preceding him in death were his parents; beloved wife, Nancy Kaminski; one brother, Daniel Kaminski; and sister-in-law, Annie Kaminski.
Cremation will take place. A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.