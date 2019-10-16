Richard Joseph Saliwanchik June 4, 1930 - Oct. 13, 2019

Richard Joseph Saliwanchik, age 89, of The Villages Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. He lived with honor and a strong sense of duty, and was much loved by his family.
Richard was born in La Porte Indiana. While at La Porte High School, he was a star left-handed curveball baseball pitcher, winning many accolades and receiving contract offers from the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox. During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan. After the Army, he met his future wife Irene in La Porte. They were married on Thanksgiving Day in 1954. Their marriage lasted 60 years until Irene's passing in 2015. After working for two years, Richard went to Purdue University, continued to pitch on their baseball team, and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 1960.
Richard raised his family while living mainly in Indiana and Ohio, before retiring to Florida.
He was predeceased by his wife, Irene Supanik Saliwanchik; sister Dorothy Enman and brother Roman Saliwanchik.
He is survived by his children, Alan Saliwanchik (Marilynne) of Dayton Ohio and Ann Chapman (John) of Delray Beach Florida and brothers Rudy Saliwanchik and John Saliwanchik.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. with a Service at 11 a.m. at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. US-441, Lady Lake, Florida, 32159. Burial to follow at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell FL 33513.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Florida. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
