Richard James Wisenbaugh Feb. 1, 1957 - Nov. 18, 2019

Richard James Wisenbaugh, 62, of La Porte, passed away unexpectedly at 8:34 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City. He was born Feb. 1, 1957 to James and Delores (Kirby) Wisenbaugh in Michigan City, Indiana.
Rick was an Automotive Technician at Vine Chevrolet and later became employed as a Fleet Mechanic at Tonn & Blank Construction where he spent 32 years before retiring in March of 2019. He was a member as well as Union Stewart of the Teamsters Local 135 throughout that time.
Rick fully vested his life into raising and providing for his four children. He was passionate for others and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was also a gifted mechanic and enjoyed the outdoors, loud thunderstorms, animals and his western shows. He graduated from Elston High School in June of 1975. He was a strong man, a loved man and someone who will be forever missed.
Surviving are his two sons, Eric (Rebecca) Wisenbaugh of La Porte, Brad Wisenbaugh of LaPorte; two daughters, Anna Wisenbaugh of Valparaiso and Kara Whitt of Koontz Lake; nine grandchildren, Dylan, Nolan, Vance, Adalyn, Adriella, Tallin, Aviana, Cory and Zackery. Also surviving are his two brothers, Terry and Rodney Wisenbaugh of Michigan City.
Preceding in death were his parents James (Delores) Wisenbaugh and his two brothers, Danny and Michael Wisenbaugh of Michigan City.
Per Rick's wishes, a funeral service will not be held. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association and Stepping Stone Shelter in Michigan City.
