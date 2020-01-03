Richard Duane Reese Aug. 26, 1962 - Dec. 30, 2019

Richard Duane Reese, 57, of La Porte, passed away unexpectedly at 5:24 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in La Porte County.
He was born Aug. 26, 1962, in Harvey, Illinois, to Roy Clifton and Bonnie Jean (Beasley) Reese.
Rich honorably served his country in the United States Navy as a Gunner’s Mate from 1983 to 1987. While he served, he was stationed in the Mediterranean. Rich experienced many riveting life adventures while enlisted in the Navy. He was part of a Navy tradition ceremony where he crossed the equator. Rich was nominated in 2018 for the Norton’s Writer’s Prize, through the W. W. Norton & Company, INC. He was an excellent and talented writer. He was attending Ivy Tech Community College, working toward an industrial technology degree and had formerly attended Vincennes University. Rich was an industrial electrician for U.S. Steel and was a member of Steel Workers Union 1066. He was an exceptionally skilled swimmer, who enjoyed swimming across the lakes in La Porte. Rich also enjoyed boating, camping, military history and was a firearms enthusiast. Rich was a family-oriented man who adored spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Rich will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
On Nov. 20, 1987, in Wheatfield, Indiana, he married his wife of 32 years, Christine Louise (Smith) Reese, who survives.
Also surviving are his three children, William (Stephanie) Reese, Katharine (Carltin) Holt and Megan Reese all of La Porte; two brothers, Dan (Karen) Reese of Rensselaer and Michael (Angie) Reese of Ocala, Florida; one brother-in-law, Alan Smith of La Porte; one sister-in-law, Susan (Jefferson) Long of Chapin, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Mersaydes, Gerlinde, Jason, Madeline, Benton and Ronald; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his maternal grandparents, William Oscar and Lela Beasley; paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Leroy Reese.
A funeral celebrating his life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from noon until time of service at the funeral home. A military honors service will be conducted by the La Porte Honor Guard.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family’s GoFundMe Page, Reese Family, gf.me/u/w9w9t5 in memory of Richard Duane Reese.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.