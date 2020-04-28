On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Richard (Dick) Martin Klare passed away from complications of a stroke at home with his wife Sarah (Tay) Klare and other family members. Services for Dick will be held later this year after restrictions from COVID-19 have subsided and his loved ones can gather in person to celebrate his life.
Dick was born on Nov. 13, 1930, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Dorothy E. J. Klare and Garman Richard Klare. As a young boy Dick was very successful selling newspapers using his natural, easy charm combined with a mischievous twinkle in his blue eyes. Dick graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, where he met his first wife, (Jonel Jeffery – died in 1999) and together they had five children. He is survived by a large and loving extended family including his wife Tay and her children Patty Meriwether, Laura Cogdill and Cindy Cianciosa; five children Katherine Klare Comeau, Garman Richard Klare II, Holly Klare Dres, Jeffery Townely Klare, and John Stewart Klare, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His dear sister JoAnn Bishop lives in Marblehead, Massachusetts with her family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.