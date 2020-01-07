Richard A. Rudolph Feb. 23, 1930 - Jan. 4, 2020

Richard A. Rudolph, 89, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Richard was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Union Center, Indiana, to Stanley and Elizabeth (Coil) Rudolph.
Richard was married between 1954 and 1991 to Mary Brenda. On June 16, 1992 he married Carol (Yasko) Beaver who preceded him in death on Oct. 23, 2018.
Richard is survived by a daughter, Gerri (Jim) Geiger of Colon, Michigan; a step-daughter, Rachelle (Joe) Frosch of Plainfield, Illinois; five grandsons, Jared Geiger, Jonah, Jacob, Eric and Owen Frosch; brothers, Ronald (Marcyle) Rudolph of Valparaiso, Indiana, Donald Rudolph of Kouts, Indiana; many nieces and nephews; and two godchildren, David Rehlander of La Porte and Teresa Butler of California.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents; and siblings, Grace Baske, Phyllis Gardner, Phillip Rudolph, Ruby Rudolph; and a stepson, Ron Beaver.
Richard was an operating Engineer with local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers retiring from the Hunter Corporation in Burns Harbor 1974-1991. He was a life member of local 150, the American Legion Post 37, Michigan City, life member of V.F.W. Post 1130, La Porte, Ducks Unlimited, and served his county in the Army during the Korean War where he trained at Ft. Leonard Wood in the Engineer Specialist School, 6th. armored division. He graduated from Union Mills high school in 1948.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana 46350 where a Parish Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to the Mass. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery with military honors. Burial of Ron Beaver's cremains will also take place.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ducks Unlimited, ducks.org or the American Legion Post 37, 756 U.S. 20, Michigan City, Indiana 46360.
