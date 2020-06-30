Rhonda Renea (Crane) Herrera, age 51, of Michigan City, Indiana, went home peacefully to be with her lord and savior on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at University of Illinois in Chicago.

Rhonda was born July 27, 1968, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Charles C. And Linda L. Crane. Both parents preceded her in death. On Aug. 30 she married Victor Herrera, who survives. A brother, Timothy C. Crane has also preceded her in death.