Rebecca Wooden, 60, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Rebecca was born May 20, 1959, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late William and Ruth (Goss) Wooden.
Rebecca was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She graduated from La Porte High School and Indiana State University earning a bachelor and master’s degree.
Rebecca is survived by four brothers, William II (Susan) Wooden of Silver Spring, Maryland, Michael (Diane) Wooden of Hammond, Indiana, Robert (Jan) Wooden of La Porte, Indiana, and John (Cindy) Wooden of La Porte, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary Anne Wooden and Kathleen Wooden.
Due to the Covid-19 virus a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1110 Monroe St., La Porte, Indiana 46350 or the Swanson Center, 1230 W. Ind., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneral Home.com.
