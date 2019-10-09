Raynell Ann Sandy, 68, of La Porte, passed away unexpectedly at 7:02 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City.
She was born Aug. 12, 1951, in Logansport, Indiana, to Raymond and Myrtle (VanKirk) Kinser.
Raynell was a lunch aide for La Porte Community School Corp. for 25 years. She was an avid reader who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother that will be dearly missed.
On Oct. 12, 1968, in La Porte, Indiana, she married the love of her life, Daniel Kevin Sandy, who survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Amy (David) Coney of Bristol; three grandchildren, Ashley (Rex) Horton of Bristol, Trent (Kelly) Miller of Elkhart and Joshua Sandy of Mishawaka; and two great-grandchildren, Gracie Miller and Noah Horton.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one son, Gregory Sandy.
Cremation will take place. A visitation and viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com
