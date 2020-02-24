Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch..
Raymond J. Mizia, 83, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
