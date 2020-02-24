Raymond J. Mizia, 83, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.