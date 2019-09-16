Randy M. "Bear" Mizia Oct. 1, 1953 - Sept. 13, 2019

Randy M. “Bear” Mizia, 65 of La Porte, Indiana passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Randy was born, Oct. 1, 1953, in La Porte, to Damian J. and Clara I. (Lisek) Mizia. He retired from La Porte High School as a Custodian and had previously been employed with the Federal-Mogul Corporation, Dietrich Industries, and Allis-Chalmers. Randy attended Sacred Heart Parish School, graduated from La Porte High School in 1971 and attended Ball State University and Purdue North Central. He was a member of PNA where he bartended and played on the softball and bowling teams. Randy was a huge Cubs, Bears and Notre Dame fan. His family and friends enjoyed his great sense of humor.
On Nov. 19, 1988 Randy married Diane L. Zych who survives with their children, Meghan (Nathen Carlos of Dayton, Ohio and Matthew Randolph Mizia of La Porte; and a sister, Doreen (Tom) Webb of Chesterton, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Alan “Tree” Mizia.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where a memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. Deacon Chris Hawkins will officiate.
Private burial will take place in Pine Lake Cemetery at a later date.
Private burial will take place in Pine Lake Cemetery at a later date.
