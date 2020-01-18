Randy Jones Sept. 21, 1949 - Jan. 12, 2020

Randy Jones, 70, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at his home in, Michigan City, Indiana.
The family will have a celebration of Randy's life at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
He was born Sept. 21, 1949, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Norman Jones and Alice (Jordan) Greene. In 1987, He married Susan (Gonder) Jones who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are three sons, Benjamin Rimmey, Garrich (Shannon) Jones, Graham (Mandi Kendall) Jones; three grandchildren, Kayla (Zachary) Baadsgaard, Madelyn Jones, Alyssa Jones; great-grandchild, Nikola Baadsgaard; brother, Todd (Laura) Jones; mother-in-law, Liz Shuttleworth; two brother-in-law’s, Michael (Gale) Gonder, Thomas (Dana) Gonder; many nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous friends including special friends, Donnie Grant and Nancy Wiseman and his faithful companion, Sonny Boy. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas and Curtis Jones; sister-in-law, Paula Jones.
Randy worked at Bethlehem steel for over 30 years. He was a communications specialist in the United States Army serving in Vietnam. He was a member of the VFW Post 2536 and the American Legion Skwiat Post 451 of Michigan City. Randy enjoyed gardening and was a skilled woodworker. He was a truly talented cook and found great joy in preparing food for his friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a veterans’ organization or your choice or to, Michiana Humane Society, 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
