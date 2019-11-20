Ralph Emmerson Woodruff Feb. 6, 1937 - Nov. 13, 2019

Ralph Emmerson Woodruff, “Woody” age 82, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019 at 3:15 a.m. at his home per his request in his own bedroom.
Ralph was born Feb. 6, 1937, in Michigan City, to Harry and Flossie Woodruff, a family of 11 children which grew by three with the adoption of three more children.
Although Ralph never remarried, all who knew him, feel certain that he has reunited with the love of his life “Red” Darlene Kribs, on a beach somewhere.
Ralph is survived by his children: Tammy, Ralph II (Kathy) and Heidi; grandsons: Tammy’s sons: Anthony and Dominic, Ralph II’s sons: Ralph III and Clayton. He also was loved by the Kribs family: Stacie, Eddie and Chris and their extended families.
Ralph was a union electrician for 38 years of his life. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines from 1958 to 1960.
Per Ralph’s request, no services will take place. He will be put to rest at the foot of his mother’s grave on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with a color guard salute at Greenwood Cemetery.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at the D.A.V. Hall located at 2301 Ohio St., Michigan City, Indiana.
Cremation services have been handled by Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services, located at 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign guest book or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.