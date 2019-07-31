Phyllis Marie Mould Aug. 13, 1937 - July 29, 2019

Phyllis Marie Mould passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at home. Phyllis was born on Aug. 13, 1937, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Vernon and Mildred Robison Clayton.
Phyllis was a graduate of Stillwell High School in 1955. Following her graduation she attended Methodist School of Nursing where she graduated as a registered nurse. She later earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of St. Francis.
Phyllis was a career registered nurse and worked primarily in nursing homes and, in particular, with patients needing skilled nursing care. She spent 25 years of her professional life at Healthwin Hospital where she eventually retired. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed crocheting. Her passion was teaching Sunday School to young children, which she enjoyed for more than 23 years. She was a member of Michiana Covenant Presbyterian Church and was deeply committed to her faith and loved her church family.
Phyllis is survived by two sisters, Barbara (Larry) Tarnow, Canon City, Colorado, and Joy (Edward) Stankus, Elkhart, Indiana.
She is also survived by two sons, Rick (Mary) Mould, Athens, Alabama; and Jon (Mary) Mould, Ashland, Ohio; and one daughter, Victoria Spears, South Bend, Indiana. Nine grandchildren are Laura (Rob) Miles, Decatur, Alabama; Luke (Victoria) Mould, Athens, Alabama; Bethany (Zachary) Porter, Durham, North Carolina; Josiah (Katelyn) Mould, Bellville, Ohio; Micah (Melissa) Mould, Ashland, Ohio; Sara Mould, Loudonville, Ohio; Hannah Spears, South Bend, Indiana; Andrew Spears, Plainwell, Michigan; and Emma (Trevor) Dyer, Battle Creek, Michigan. Seven great-grandchildren are Julia, Isaac, Vincent and Caius Porter, Ruth Mould, and Anna and Avery Miles.
Pallbearers will be Luke Mould, Josiah Mould, Micah Mould, Andrew Spears, Mark Tarnow, Tad Frahm and Wes Frahm.
Visitation will be at Michiana Covenant Presbyterian Church from 10 a.m. E.S.T. until 11:45 a.m. E.S.T. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, followed by a Celebration Service of Phyllis’ life at noon. Burial and graveside service will be at Salem Chapel Cemetery in La Porte, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to Michiana Covenant Presbyterian Church or Center for Hospice Care.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
