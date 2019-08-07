Phyllis Lucille Dekker March 16, 1935 - Aug. 1, 2019

Phyllis Lucille Dekker arrived in this world on March 16, 1935. She was called to heaven Aug. 1, 2019.
Phyllis was the 11th of 12 children born to Julius and Gladys Lundgren. She was raised on a farm in rural Michigan City, Indiana which fostered her love of animals, kind heart and strong work ethic.
On March 24, 1957 Phyllis married Jerry Dekker, a young airman. For the next 20 years the Air Force moved them throughout the country and Europe. Together they raised two daughters Debra Fuls and Connie Evans. In 1977 Jerry retired from the USAF and they settled in Caldwell, Idaho. Phyllis worked briefly for Meridian Wood. She later joined the sales force of Lloyd Lumber where she enjoyed 20 years of service.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 62 years, two daughters, one sister (Lillian Young), seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many friends. She was dearly loved and will be forever missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. She will be interred at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, in Boise at a later date.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
