Philip E. Bowman Jan. 25, 1922 - Aug. 13, 2019

Philip E. Bowman has died in St. Augustine Florida at the age of 97 after a long, happy life.
He was a kind and gentle man whose family and friends, and, in fact, most people he ever came in contact with, felt fortunate to be around.
He was one of five children of R. Paul Bowman and Annie Carpenter Bowman of La Porte, Indiana.
He learned to fly with the Army Air Corps in WWII and flew 50 bombing missions in a B-24 bomber in the South Pacific with the 98th Bombardment Squadron of the 7th Air Force.
He returned home to marry his sweetheart, Carol Bistline (also of La Porte), the minute she turned 18, and lived happily with her until her death in 1991. They had two sons, David and Brian.
After a brief stint studying architecture immediately after the war, Phil became a pilot with Eastern Air Lines in Miami and spent his career doing what he loved: flying.
After Carol’s death, Phil moved to the Tampa Bay area in 1993 to marry Beverley Garbett Taber, whom he had known in high school in La Porte, and thereby gained a step-daughter, Gail Taber McCoy, and her family.
He is survived by his brother Donald and his wife, Shirley, of Holton Road in La Porte; sister in law Margaret Yergler; his sons, David (Barbara) and Brian (Louise); stepdaughter Gail (John); grandchildren Reed Bowman (Eve-Isabelle), Benjamin Bowman (Jessica), Colin McCoy (Bonnye) and Jillian McCoy McManus; several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families around Indiana.
