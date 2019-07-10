Peter Leroy Jensen May 8, 1936 - July 4, 2019

Peter Leroy Jensen, 83, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Pete was born at home on May 8, 1936, in La Porte County, Indiana, to the late Carl Peter Jensen and Ruth Soice Jensen.
He proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea from 1955 to 1956. Pete earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Indiana University.
Pete is survived by his wife, Becky Lind Jensen, his children P. Michael (Debbie) Jensen of Hamlet, Indiana, Patrick Jensen of North Liberty, Indiana, Pamela (Harry) Drucker of Sherman Oaks, California, Mary (Chris) Zygmont of St. Louis, Missouri, Kent Jensen of Austin, Texas, and Suzy (David) Holtzclaw Stewart, of Boonville, North Carolina; grandchildren Brittany and James Jensen, Jenna, Sophie and Jake Drucker, Lauren, Sarah and Nathan Zygmont and Sean and Hollin Stewart. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rita Schwenk Jensen.
Pete was one of 15 children. He is survived by brothers Paul, Fred, Earl, Allan (“Buster”) and sisters Rita and Jan. He was preceded in death by brothers Bob, Neal, Rich, Carl, Rae (“Snuff”), and sisters Nina, Linda and Lola.
Pete enjoyed teaching elementary P.E. classes for La Porte Community Schools for 30 years before retiring. Since then, he and Becky have enjoyed traveling, country and western dancing, clogging, participating in the Deserving Children’s Shopping Tour and volunteering at La Porte Hospital and La Porte County Fairgrounds’ Pioneerland. Pete was a master craftsman at woodworking and leaves behind his masterpieces in homes, yards and barns all over La Porte and beyond.
A celebration of Pete’s life was held Tuesday, July 9. Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel handled arrangements. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Pioneerland Log Cabin Committee (contact rreel1@comcast.net), or the VA.
