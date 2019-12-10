Peggy Ann Moore Nov. 18, 1946 - Nov. 25, 2019

Peggy Ann Moore, 73, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at her home. She was born on Nov. 18, 1946 to Edward and Pearl (Barnhart) Piecuch in South Bend, Indiana.
Peggy retired from Simon Property Management where she was an administrative assistant. She also worked for Kiwanis International and enjoyed working with a good friend at Kathy's Koachlite Styling Salon. Peggy enjoyed the theatre, and earlier in her life she volunteered with the Civic Theatre by making costumes. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Tammy (James) Snyder; sons, Jason (Jackie) Moore and Steven (Amy) Moore; grandchildren, Samantha Snyder, Teddy Snyder, Jason Moore II, Josh Coleman, Steven Coleman, Jordan Bolser, Satin Hendricks, Braylin Wyric, and Layden Wyric; great-grandchildren, Haydyn Bolser, Marylyn Bolser, Mykiya Henderson, and Dallas Coleman; brothers, Tim (Cindy) Piecuch and Patrick (Alicia) Piecuch; sister-in-law, Andrea Piecuch; brother-in-law, Dennis Poff; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Mike Piecuch and Kevin Piecuch; sister, Linda Poff; and several nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Phi Delta Kappa, 192 W. McClung Road, La Porte, IN 46350. Randall and Roberts Funeral Home of Noblesville has been entrusted with Peggy's care.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
