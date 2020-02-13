Paulette M. Nelson, 96, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She was born in South Bend on Feb. 3,1924 to John and Sophia (Harrington) Peyton. She spent her younger years growing up in Valley City, North Dakota where she graduated valedictorian from St. Catherine’s High School and was the captain of her basketball team. Paulette was a homemaker and worked for many years at Raco Inc. in South Bend.
On July 29, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, Paulette married Robert R. Nelson who preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2002.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.