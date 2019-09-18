Paul Roman, 89, formerly of La Porte, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019 in Noblesville, Indiana.
Paul was born to Albert and Maria Romanowsky on Oct. 10, 1929 in Kaunas, Lithuania.
Paul immigrated to Chicago after World War II and was a self-employed business owner. He married Elisabeth Klunker on June 30, 1956. They moved to La Porte in the 1960s. He owned and operated the Paul Roman Egg Farm. He enjoyed woodworking, photography and gardening. He was deeply committed to his family and his pets.
He is survived by his wife, Elisabeth; daughters: Christina Roman Sorensen (husband, Kurt), Noblesville, Indiana and Dorothy Roman Mathiesen (husband, Tom), Parker, Colorado; son: Harold Roman, Acton, Massachusetts; grandsons, Scott and Trevor Sorensen, Crested Butte, Colorado; Kris Roman, Acton, Massachusetts, and Ryan and Kyle Mathiesen, Parker, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Romanowsky and Herbert Roman; parents, Maria and Albert Romanowsky.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 20650 Cumberland Road, Noblesville, Indiana. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A reception will follow the service.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Janus Developmental Services, Inc, 1555 Westfield Road, Noblesville, IN 46062.
