Paul B. Steinhiser July 9, 1940 - Aug. 31, 2019

Paul B. Steinhiser, 79, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 4:04 p.m. in Brentwood Assisted Living, La Porte, Indiana.
Mass of Christian will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th streets, Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday and from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born July 9, 1940, in Butler, Pennsylvania, to the late Paul F. and Marie Pauline (Questaux) Steinhiser. On May 21, 1966, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Betty Jane Denny who preceded him on March 17, 2017.
Surviving are two sons, Paul (Leah) Steinhiser of South Bend, Indiana and Patrick (Kristi) Steinhiser of Michigan City, Indiana; five grandchildren, Jessica, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, Megan and Riley; sister, Frances (Mike) Brennan of Michigan City, Indiana; and six brothers, Denis Steinhiser of La Porte, Indiana, Douglas (Linda) Steinhiser of Michigan City, Indiana, Keith (Mary) Steinhiser of Michigan City, Indiana, George Steinhiser of Porter, Indiana, D. Lynn Steinhiser of San Antonio, Texas and Christopher (Cheryl) Steinhiser of Mountain Home, Arizona.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Catherine Steinhiser.
Paul retired as an electrical engineer at Bethlehem Steel and was a U.S. Army Veteran of Vietnam. He was a member of St. May's Catholic Church, Michigan City, Indiana and enjoyed working on and collecting cars.
Contributions may be made to Giant Paw Prints Rescue, 857 W. Main St., Westville, IN 46391.
