Patrick Stanaszek March 17, 1951 - Oct. 2, 2019

Patrick Stanaszek, 68, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 11:15 p.m. in his home after a long illness with his wife by his side.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Bill Barnes officiating. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Friday at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born March 17, 1951, in Jackson, Michigan, to the late Frank and Alice (Chomic) Stanaszek. On Jan. 30, 1976, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Janet Schwermer who survives in La Porte, Indiana.
Also surviving are his son, Zachary Stanaszek of La Porte, Indiana; two sisters, Jeanne (Jerry) Lee and Marlene Johnson, both of Michigan City, Indiana; brother, Michael (Karen) Stanaszek of Jackson, Michigan; many nieces and nephews that he loved; and his dog Jagger, who never left his side for the last several weeks of his illness.
Patrick was a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, playing pool and softball in his younger years. Patrick also loved spending time with his family and friends.
Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Services of Northern Indiana, P.O. Box 4204, South Bend, IN 46634.
