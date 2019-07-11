Patricia "Patty" Lynn Crites March 23, 1948 - July 7, 2019

Patricia “Patty” Lynn Crites, 71, of Union Mills, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, with her daughter by her side holding her hand.
She was born March 23, 1948, in Greenfield, Indiana, to Galen and Rhea (Wilson) Gethers Sr.
Patty was a woman who possessed incredible strength. She never met an obstacle too large to overcome. Patty was deeply passionate about caring for her family. She enjoyed gardening, baking, knitting, reading, spending time with her husband and daughter and playfully tormenting her son-in-law. Her absence has left a significant void in the hearts of those who loved her, that will never be filled.
On Oct. 19, 1985, in Valparaiso, Indiana, she married the love of her life, Gregory Wayne Crites, who survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Stephenie (John) Dreessen of Hamlet; two sisters, Elizabeth Goodpasture of Greenfield and Carol (Tony) Wyss of Indianapolis; one niece, Anastasia Goodpasture of Shelbyville; and her beloved dog, Buddy.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Christopher Schuyler; and one brother, Galen Gethers Jr.
A private service celebrating her life will be held. Cremation will take place. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to family c/o Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.