Patricia Mae Lindsey July 13, 1943 - Jan. 12, 2020

Patricia Mae Lindsey, 76, of Hamlet passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at La Porte Hospital and Health Services.
Patricia was born on July 13, 1943, in Harriman, Tennessee, to Lois Mae (Picklesimer) Beard.
On April 25, 1970, in La Porte, Indiana, she married Delmon C. Lindsey, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Jack W. Lindsey of Asheville, North Carolina, Jason W. Lindsey of Kingsford Heights, Kim Phillips of Michigan City, Tracy L. Lindsey of Kingsford Heights, and Pamela (Michael) Higley of La Porte; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four sisters, Faye, Jeanette, Wilma and Sherain; brother, James; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother; father; brother, Charles; and son-in-law, Michael.
Patricia was an office scheduler for many years at Hedwin Corporation. She was a member of the Tracy United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary Post 434, and of the LeFemmes and the 8-40. Patricia enjoyed shopping, traveling (especially to Las Vegas), bowling, and doing lawn work with a grandchild on her knee.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery, La Porte.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 434, PO Box 434, Kingsford Heights, IN 46346.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
