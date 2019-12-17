Patricia Ann "Pat" Kuta April 12, 1941 - Dec. 14, 2019

Patricia Ann “Pat” Kuta, 78, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Patricia was born in Champaign, Illinois on April 12, 1941 to Frank and Ferrie (Groves) Purcell.
Patricia worked as a credit collections manager for ECI in St. Louis, Missouri. She also worked at Wirekraft in Rolling Prairie, International Wire in South Bend, Indiana and Allis Chalmers for 21 years. She graduated from La Porte High School in 1959, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was active in the church commission, lector and the church festival. Pat also bowled in several leagues over many years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
On April 22, 1961 Patricia married Edmund J. Kuta who survives along with one granddaughter, Bailey (Joel) Bonds of Avon, Indiana; two great-children, Chloe and Declan Bonds; a daughter-in-law, Elaine Kuta of La Porte, Indiana; one brother, Stephen (Martha) Purcell of La Porte, Indiana; one special niece, Jennifer (Andrew) Thompson of La Porte, Indiana; several nieces and nephews; two great nephews, Collin and Preston Thompson; and best friend Jackie Hardesty.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Douglas Kuta; and half-sister, Diane.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 Bach St., La Porte, Indiana. Family and friends may gather from 9-9:45 a.m. in the funeral home before the Mass. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 Bach St., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
